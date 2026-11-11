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‘People neglect to see the truth': Pro-Israel group partners with team behind ‘NAZA: The Real Story’

“The real genocide is against the people of Israel. If we didn’t have the Iron Dome, Israel would be gone and we would all be dead,” Elle Aviv, founder of Global Peace for Israel, told JNS.

Amelie Botbol
A graffiti mural created by Israeli graffiti artist Dudi Shoval in Ashdod, Israel, depicting filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, creators of the documentary film “NAZA,” with the Hebrew word “Traitors” painted across their portraits, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Liron Moldovan/Flash90.
A graffiti mural created by Israeli graffiti artist Dudi Shoval in Ashdod, Israel, depicting filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, creators of the documentary film “NAZA,” with the Hebrew word “Traitors” painted across their portraits, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Liron Moldovan/Flash90.
(Nov. 11, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli military operations targeting terrorists in Gaza were called off whenever civilians were spotted in the area, with fighter pilots returning to base, Elle Aviv, founder of Global Peace for Israel, told JNS in a recent interview.

Global Peace for Israel recently announced a partnership with the team behind “NAZA: The Real Story,” a documentary that examines the Gaza war through firsthand testimony, battlefield footage, and visual evidence. As part of its broader mission to support Israel and combat antisemitism, the organization plans to host community screenings and educational discussions.

“NAZA: The Real Story” was produced in response to the anti-Israel documentary “NAZA” by Yuval Abraham and co-director Rachel Szor, which drew international attention after winning the Special Jury Prize at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 12.

The film, whose title derives from the Hebrew military acronym for “collateral damage,” alleges that the Israel Defense Forces systematically targeted Palestinian civilians during the war in Gaza.

“We are vehemently passionate about promoting NAZA: The Real Story because of the real-life experiences we had. I served in a fighter squadron in the Israeli Air Force, where my position was officer of navigation and investigation,” Aviv told JNS.

“NAZA: The Real Story” features firsthand testimony from IDF reservists alongside raw footage from Gaza, documenting Hamas’s operations in civilian areas and the IDF’s efforts to avoid harming civilians.

Aviv said she had tremendous respect for the film’s co-creator, Ariel Averbuch, an IDF reserve major, and his entire team for responding so quickly to the original documentary.

“The real genocide is against the people of Israel. If we didn’t have the Iron Dome, Israel would be gone and we would all be dead. My mother is Polish, and we have family members who witnessed the Holocaust. Now, with the power of biased outlets, it really has a harmful effect on our society and how Israel is perceived, as people neglect to see the truth,” she told JNS.

Aviv, who served during the Second Intifada, said she would never forget the torture and murder of two Israeli soldiers in Ramallah.

“Our unit responded morally and ethically despite the level of barbarism. They brutally removed organs from the soldiers’ bodies, and these were mobs and mobs of people, not just military men,” she added.

Aviv said Global Peace for Israel focuses its work on five primary areas: K-12 and higher education; building bridges with allies; countering BDS and protecting local governments and institutions; training influencers and politicians in effective messaging and education; and exposing what she described as Islamist networks operating behind CAIR, the Muslim Brotherhood and affiliated NGOs.

Mia Vaile, executive vice president of Global Peace for Israel, told JNS that the documentary highlights important realities that are too often distorted in the media, on social media and in Yuval Abraham’s film.

“It’s a powerful way to fight. We believe this is where we can educate the public, challenge dangerous narratives and ensure people understand the threats they face before it’s too late. That’s all part of why we support ‘NAZA: The Real Story,’” she said.

Anti-Israel Bias Education
Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol is a diplomatic correspondent for JNS. Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, she made aliyah in 2014. Her reporting focuses on major international developments and the Israeli political arena, including weekly coverage from the Knesset. She also produced one of the world’s most extensive bodies of reporting on Israel’s hostage crisis following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attacks.
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