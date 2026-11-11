Magnitude 4.5 earthquake near Eilat disrupts flights at Ramon Airport

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake near Israel’s southern border with Egypt disrupted air travel to Eilat on Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of Ramon Airport and temporarily preventing incoming aircraft from landing.

The tremor was centered near Taba in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, at an estimated depth of eight kilometers, according to the Geological Survey of Israel.

The earthquake was felt across Eilat and surrounding communities, prompting the Home Front Command to instruct residents to move away from buildings.

The Israel Airports Authority suspended all aviation activity at Ramon Airport while engineers and safety officials examined its facilities and infrastructure. Passengers and airport employees were evacuated in accordance with Home Front Command instructions.

An Arkia flight from Ben-Gurion Airport was seen circling near Ramon after the suspension prevented it from landing.

The Israel Defense Forces urged the public to follow safety instructions through the Home Front Command website and app, adding that the circumstances were still being examined.

No injuries or property damage had been reported. Flights were expected to resume once the airport was cleared for safe operations.