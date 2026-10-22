IDF chief vows to hunt down Oct. 7 terrorists ‘relentlessly’

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir vowed on Wednesday to continue pursuing those responsible for the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre.

He cited the killing on Monday of a Hamas Nukhba terrorist whom the military said participated in the abduction of Israeli-German citizen Shani Louk.

“All those who infiltrated, murdered, and massacred our children and families, and violated our women, will meet the same fate,” Zamir said at a military officer graduation ceremony in southern Israel. “This is an operational duty that we will pursue relentlessly.”

Zamir also pledged to prevent the Jewish state’s enemies from rebuilding their capabilities, saying the military remains on high alert across multiple fronts.

“We will continue to act against enemies and threats, thwarting them as they emerge,” he said.