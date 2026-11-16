IDF demolishes home of terrorist behind attempted rocket attack
Israeli forces on Monday demolished the home of Abdullah Khatib, a terrorist linked to an attempted rocket attack in Samaria, the Israel Defense Forces said.
Khatib was part of a terrorist cell involved in manufacturing rockets and developing weapons, which Israeli security forces dismantled in Ramallah in September 2025. The rocket launch failed, causing no casualties.
“This is a precedent-setting demolition, stemming from the unique circumstances of the case and its exceptional severity, linked to the threat of rocket terrorism,” the IDF said.
צה"ל הרס בית מחבל שהיה אחראי על ניסיון שיגור רקטה ביהודה ושומרון— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 16, 2026
כוחות צה"ל, מג"ב איו״ש, כוחות הנדסה ויחידת יהל"ם בפיקוד חטיבת בנימין הרסו מוקדם יותר היום את ביתו של המחבל עבדאללה חטיב, שקידם ייצור רקטות ביהודה ושומרון, ואף היה אחראי על ניסוי שיגור רקטה.
חטיב היה חלק מחולייה… pic.twitter.com/UcHehqpgkP