IDF demolishes home of terrorist behind attempted rocket attack

Israeli forces on Monday demolished the home of Abdullah Khatib, a terrorist linked to an attempted rocket attack in Samaria, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Khatib was part of a terrorist cell involved in manufacturing rockets and developing weapons, which Israeli security forces dismantled in Ramallah in September 2025. The rocket launch failed, causing no casualties.

“This is a precedent-setting demolition, stemming from the unique circumstances of the case and its exceptional severity, linked to the threat of rocket terrorism,” the IDF said.