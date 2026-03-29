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IDF demolishes home of terrorist behind deadly 2025 ramming attack in Samaria

Residence of Palestinian who killed Staff Sgt. Inbar Avraham Kav destroyed in Nablus.

Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF demolishes home of terrorist behind deadly 2025 ramming attack in Samaria

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Staff Sgt. Inbar Avraham Kav, 20, was killed in a terror attack in Samaria, Sept. 28, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Staff Sgt. Inbar Avraham Kav, 20, was killed in a terror attack in Samaria, Sept. 28, 2025. Credit: IDF.
( Mar. 29, 2026 / JNS )

Israel Defense Forces troops overnight Saturday demolished the Nablus residence of the Palestinian terrorist who carried out the attack that killed Staff Sgt. Inbar Avraham Kav on Sept. 28, 2025, near the Jit Junction in Samaria, the military said on Sunday.

Forces from the Samaria Brigade operated together with combat engineers from the elite Yahalom unit and Border Police forces in Judea and Samaria to destroy the apartment in which the terrorist had lived, the IDF said. Although the name of the terrorist was not published, the demolition followed the completion of legal procedures authorizing the measure, it noted.

Kav, 20, from Lotem, served in the Paratroopers Brigade’s 890th Battalion. He was killed on Sept. 28, 2025, after sustaining a critical head injury in a vehicular assault near Kedumim.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz expressed condolences to the family at the time, stating that Israel “will continue to fight with determination against Palestinian terrorism, strike at its perpetrators and its instigators, and will not allow it to raise its head.”

The demolition forms part of Israel’s longstanding policy of demolishing the homes of terrorists involved in deadly attacks as a deterrent measure aimed at preventing future terrorism.

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