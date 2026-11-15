IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon

Israeli troops dismantled a 35-meter-long (115-foot) Hezbollah terrorist tunnel containing two sets of living quarters in the Majdal Zoun area of Southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

Troops from the 300th Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, carried out the operation in cooperation with the military’s elite Yahalom combat engineering unit.

The IDF said its forces continue operating in the Security Zone in Southern Lebanon to eliminate threats to Israeli civilians and troops.

The military stressed that it remains committed to the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon while preventing Hezbollah from threatening Israeli security.