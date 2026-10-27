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News   Israel News

IDF detains suspect who crossed into Israel from Egypt

JNS Staff
Border, Egypt and Israel
The border fence separating Israel and Egypt, June 3, 2012. Credit: Idobi via Wikimedia.
(Oct. 27, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces apprehended a suspect overnight Monday after he crossed the border fence from Egyptian territory into Israel near Nitzana, the military said.

The suspect was detained and transferred to security forces for further questioning, according to the statement.

“The IDF views the incident with severity and continues to maintain a high level of defensive readiness in the area,” the military said, adding that the incident was under review.

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