IDF detains suspect who crossed into Israel from Egypt
(Oct. 27, 2026 / JNS)
The Israel Defense Forces apprehended a suspect overnight Monday after he crossed the border fence from Egyptian territory into Israel near Nitzana, the military said.
The suspect was detained and transferred to security forces for further questioning, according to the statement.
“The IDF views the incident with severity and continues to maintain a high level of defensive readiness in the area,” the military said, adding that the incident was under review.