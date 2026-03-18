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News   Israel News

IDF hits Hezbollah targets across Lebanon after wave of rocket attacks

Ahead of Tuesday night’s Hezbollah barrage toward northern Israel, the IDF carried out preventative strikes, it said.

Mar. 18, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF hits Hezbollah targets across Lebanon after wave of rocket attacks

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An F-35I Adir fighter on its first flight with the IAF, on Dec. 13, 2016. Photo by Maj. Ofer/Israeli Air Force via Wikimedia Commons.
An F-35I Adir fighter on its first flight with the IAF, on Dec. 13, 2016. Photo by Maj. Ofer/Israeli Air Force via Wikimedia Commons.

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday completed a wave of overnight strikes targeting Hezbollah infrastructure across Southern Lebanon and Beirut in response to the Iranian-backed terrorist group’s rocket attacks.

Shortly after Hezbollah launched “dozens” of rockets at Israeli territory, the IDF “issued recommendations to residents of Tyre that they should evacuate in order to protect themselves prior to IDF activities targeting Hezbollah sites in the vicinity,” according to the military statement.

“The IDF then struck weapon storage sites and operational outputs that had been deliberately embedded within the civilian population in Tyre, reiterating the terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of the Lebanese population as human shields,” the IDF statement continued.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force and Israeli Navy targeted Southern Lebanon-based infrastructure of the 14th Imam Hossein Division, a division of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In Beirut, the IDF launched attacks on the Al-Quard al-Hasan association, which it described as Hezbollah’s financial arm.

The Israeli Navy also hit terrorist targets in the Lebanese capital.

“Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of advance warnings, the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance,” according to the military.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and suicide drones at Israel on March 2, in retaliation for the Jewish state’s targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Khamenei was killed in the opening strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” against the regime on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered IDF troops to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s Hezbollah barrage toward northern Israel, the IDF carried out “preventative strikes on launchers, weapons storage sites and operational command centers,” it stated on Wednesday.

“With the beginning of the Hezbollah attacks, the IDF rapidly identified and struck launchers and terrorist operatives,” the statement added. “Combined, these efforts reduced the scope of fire towards Israel.”

In a separate statement, the IDF said that soldiers of its 300th “Baram” Regional Brigade dismantled over 80 Hezbollah sites and struck and eliminated two terror operatives who emerged from infrastructure.

“IDF troops will continue to operate to strengthen the forward defensive posture and prevent the buildup and reestablishment of the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” the statement declared.

Soldiers of the IDF’s 36th Armored Division were deployed to Lebanon’s south to carry out “limited and targeted ground operations” aimed at expanding the forward defense posture, the IDF said on Tuesday.

The 36th joined the 91st Galilee Division, as Jerusalem continues efforts to “remove threats and create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel,” according to the IDF statement.

Middle East Hezbollah Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Middle East
JNS Staff
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