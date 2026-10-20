IDF: Lebanese Army failed to dismantle Hezbollah weapons site

The Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday that Hezbollah continued using a weapons-storage site in Southern Lebanon months after the Lebanese Army reported that it had dealt with the facility.

The IDF said it referred the site in the Kfarra area to the Lebanese Army in December 2025 through a U.S.-led monitoring mechanism established under the 2024 ceasefire understandings.

Footage released by the Israeli military shows Hezbollah terrorists loading weapons from the site onto a truck. Israeli troops subsequently struck the vehicle.

‼️🎥 EXPOSED: The Lebanese Army has failed to address a significant Hezbollah military asset in southern Lebanon.



A military asset in the Kfarra area, used by Hezbollah to store weapons, was referred to the Lebanese Army through the U.S.-led monitoring mechanism in December… pic.twitter.com/yRZKNQbZdK — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 20, 2026

The IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate said elements within the Lebanese Army coordinated with Hezbollah to delay or thwart enforcement operations, allowing the Iran-backed terrorist group to move weapons in advance.

The military urged the Lebanese Army to take more decisive action against Hezbollah’s weapons and military infrastructure in the country’s south.

“The IDF and the Intelligence Directorate continue to monitor Hezbollah’s attempts to rebuild and strengthen its capabilities and will not allow any violation that poses a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians,” it said.

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization dragged Lebanon and its residents into a war in service of Iran during Operation Roaring Lion, launching thousands of rockets, including from areas south of the Litani River, where no armed elements, assets or weapons belonging to anyone other than the Lebanese government or UNIFIL should be present.”

IDF dismantles more than 540 terrorist infrastructure sites in Southern Lebanon

IDF troops dismantled more than 540 terrorist infrastructure sites and discovered more than 150 weapons during operations in Southern Lebanon over the past several weeks, the military said on Tuesday.

Troops from the 91st Division operated in the areas of al-Khiam, Tayr Harfa, Meiss El Jabal and Majdal Zoun, uncovering weapons storage facilities, rockets, anti-tank missiles, launchers, rifles and explosives. The IDF said the operations were aimed at removing threats from Hezbollah, and that Israel remains committed to the ceasefire agreement.