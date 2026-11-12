IDF: More than 300,000 military items returned in nationwide amnesty

More than 300,000 military items have been returned during an anonymous amnesty program, prompting the Israel Defense Forces to extend the initiative through Nov. 16, the military said on Thursday.

The returned equipment includes 210 weapons and 3,800 stun grenades, fragmentation grenades, mortars and launchers, according to the IDF. The program, launched Nov. 1, allows people to return weapons and military equipment without identifying themselves or facing prosecution for their unlawful removal, possession or carrying. The military said the immunity will expire and enforcement will resume when the program ends.