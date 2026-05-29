IDF: One-third of Hezbollah force eliminated, ‘we will not relent’

IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin expounded on Israel’s goals for the northern front on Thursday following a targeted strike carried out by the Israel Defense Forces in Beirut, the first such strike in more than three weeks.

“As we speak, IDF soldiers—conscripts, career personnel and reservists—are targeting Hezbollah across all its operating systems. Our troops are acting courageously and achieving many successes. The Air Force is operating nonstop, striking Hezbollah in Lebanon. In the past 24 hours alone, we struck in Tyre, Beirut and Southern Lebanon in significant support of operating ground forces,” Defrin said.

“Our goal is clear—to defend the communities of the north, to push the terrorist threat away, and to severely weaken Hezbollah,” he said.

Israel is eliminating dozens of members of the Iranian-proxy each week. Since the beginning of the ceasefire on April 16, Israel has killed more than 800 terrorists in Lebanon. That is in addition to more than 2,500 terrorists killed there since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

According to the terms of the ceasefire, “Israel retains the right to act in self-defense against imminent or ongoing threats, while refraining from offensive military operations in Lebanon.”

Israel has eliminated one-third of the roughly 30,000 terrorists in Hezbollah’s ranks, Defrin said. In recent days, Israel significantly damaged Hezbollah’s command and control capabilities, hitting top commanders, he added.

Strikes have intensified on the orders of IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir. As soldiers systematically dismantle the terrorist group, Hezbollah has become “desperate,” Defrin said.

The IDF spokesman also referred to the death of IDF Staff Sgt. Rotem Yanai, 20, from Giv’at Ada. She served as a service conditions noncommissioned officer in the 435th Battalion of the Givati Infantry Brigade.

“A welfare NCO in the Givati Brigade, Rotem worked on behalf of the soldiers out of deep love for our country and belief in the justice of her service. I share in the family’s grief. We stand together with them in this difficult time,” Defrin said.

Yanai was killed when a Hezbollah drone launched from Lebanon hit soldiers in a military zone near the border. Families of soldiers serving in the base where she was killed had previously complained, having sent a letter two months ago questioning the placement of noncombat soldiers so close to the Lebanese front where they were at risk of drone attack, according to reports.

“We are constantly formulating responses to the drone threat. The best minds in the IDF and outside the IDF are engaged in this effort and working tirelessly. We are focusing on three main efforts—detection, intended to provide early warning to our soldiers; improving interception capabilities; and protecting soldiers on the ground,” Defrin said.

“We will not relent, in any arena, near or far. The IDF remains vigilant and is prepared to return to intense combat against the Iranian terror regime if required. We will continue operating everywhere in order to ensure the security of the civilians and soldiers of the State of Israel. This is our duty.”

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 10-day ceasefire mediated by the United States on April 16. On April 24, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire would be extended for three weeks.

On April 26, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hezbollah had effectively destroyed the truce. However, it was extended for another 45 days earlier this month.