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UJA-Federation buys 20,000 bags of Bamba in response to Brooklyn co-op boycotting Israeli products

The world’s largest Federation plans to distribute the Israeli snack favorite at the Israel Day on Fifth parade in Manhattan on May 31.

May 29, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Bamba
Bamba, the beloved Israeli peanut butter-flavored corn puff snack. Credit: Nsaum75 via Wikimedia Commons.
( May 29, 2026 / JNS )

The UJA-Federation of New York said that it purchased 20,000 bags of Bamba in response to the Park Slope Food Coop’s recent decision to boycott Israeli products.

The UJA, the largest Federation in the world, which distributes $275 million in grants annually, described the co-op boycott as “divisive and hate-driven.”

Food co-op members voted 67% to 31% to boycott Israeli products. Some 8,400 members, out of 17,000, reportedly voted at the meeting, which was moved online due to security concerns.

The Federation said it will distribute the beloved Israeli peanut butter-flavored snack at Sunday’s Israel Day on Fifth parade in Manhattan.

The food co-op is a beloved Brooklyn institution where people purchase food, particularly fresh produce, at near-wholesale prices in exchange for working a shift there every six weeks.

It has carried a few products made in Israel, including Bamba, Dorot frozen cubes of herbs and garlic, Equal Exchange olive oil and a few brands of tahini.

Equal Exchange olive oil is made from olives grown by Palestinian small farmers in Judea and Samaria, according to the brand’s website, and is pressed from Nabali olives, an indigenous variety.

Food and Drink
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Debra Nussbaum Cohen Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Debra Nussbaum Cohen is the New York correspondent for JNS.org. She is an award-winning journalist, who has written about Jewish issues for The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and New York magazine, as well as many Jewish publications. She is also author of Celebrating Your New Jewish Daughter: Creating Jewish Ways to Welcome Baby Girls into the Covenant.
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