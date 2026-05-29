More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

US sanctions Hong Kong-based companies tied to Iran’s oil network

“We will not allow the Iranian government to increase its oil revenue for the purpose of reconstituting its armed forces and military capabilities,” the U.S. treasury secretary said.

May 29, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
An oil pump on the background of the flag of Iran. Photo by Anton Watman/Shutterstock.
An oil pump on the background of the flag of Iran. Photo by Anton Watman/Shutterstock.
( May 29, 2026 / JNS )

The Trump administration imposed another round of sanctions on Thursday targeting Iranian military oil sales, designating several Hong Kong-based companies with ties to U.S.-sanctioned Sepehr Energy Jahan, the oil sales arm of Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury said the companies helped transport illicit Iranian oil through Tehran’s so-called “shadow fleet,” including shipments to China and gasoline deliveries from the United Arab Emirates to Iran through front companies and intermediaries.

“The Treasury Department will continue to increase pressure on Iranian oil sales to deprive the Iranian regime and its military of the financial resources it needs to threaten U.S. allies and partners in the Middle East,” Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary, said. “We will not allow the Iranian government to increase its oil revenue for the purpose of reconstituting its armed forces and military capabilities.”

The sanctions are part of the administration’s broader “Economic Fury” campaign, which Treasury says has impacted Iran’s ability to access tens of billions of dollars in revenue through crackdowns on cryptocurrency, shadow banking and oil networks, as well as sanctions-evasion networks.

The announcement came as U.S. officials said American and Iranian negotiators had reached a preliminary memorandum of understanding to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for possible sanctions relief and a 60-day negotiating window on Iran’s nuclear program and related issues.

U.S. President Donald Trump had not yet approved the proposal, according to the officials, while Tehran later stated that the text had not been finalized.

Earlier on Thursday, Treasury also sanctioned the new administrative body Iran said it formed to oversee transit through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that companies or governments paying tolls or other fees to Iran for passage through the waterway could face U.S. sanctions as well. The strait handles roughly one-fifth of global seaborne oil shipments.

Iran Middle East
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
Justice Department
U.S. News
US attorney’s office settles fraud claims with Jewish veterans group
Jewish War Veterans agreed to pay $210,000 to resolve allegations it improperly obtained pandemic relief loans for which it was ineligible.
May 29, 2026
Bamba
U.S. News
UJA-Federation buys 20,000 bags of Bamba in response to Brooklyn co-op boycotting Israeli products
The world’s largest Federation plans to distribute the Israeli snack favorite at the Israel Day on Fifth parade in Manhattan on May 31.
May 29, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Gavel, Court
U.S. News
Terror commander Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi charged, faces life in prison
The U.S. Justice Department announced an eight-count indictment against the Iraqi-Iranian, who was recently transferred to the United States.
May 29, 2026
KC-46 refuel US Air Force
U.S. News
Israel receives first of six US-made aerial refueling tankers
The Jewish Institute for National Security of America said that the Boeing-made aircraft “will reduce the burdens and risks facing Americans forces in the region.”
May 29, 2026
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with heads of pre-military preparatory programs from around the country in the Jordan Valley, May 28, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel controls 60% of Gaza, aims to expand hold to 70%
The PM also confirmed Israeli operations beyond the Litani River in Lebanon as the IDF continues pressure on Hamas and Hezbollah.
May 29, 2026
JNS Staff
The Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem
Feature
Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem reopens rooftop summer bar
The luxury hotel’s popular venue combines panoramic Jerusalem views, Mediterranean cuisine and innovative cocktails with a Mexican twist.
May 29, 2026
Steve Linde
Think Twice
To resist antisemitism, today’s Jews must become ‘refuseniks’
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Izabella Taborovsky, Ep. 224
May. 28, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
War against Israel targets the British Museum
Melanie Phillips
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Is this candidate good for the Jews?
Stephen M. Flatow