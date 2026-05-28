IDF conducts precision strike in Beirut, first since May 6

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday carried out a targeted strike in Beirut for the first time in more than three weeks.

“Details to follow,” the military wrote in a post on X.

According to Hebrew media reports, the bombing in the Lebanese capital targeted Ali al-Husseini, the commander of the missile force in the Imam Hussein Division, an Iranian military force that closely cooperates with Hezbollah.

The attempted assassination reportedly took place in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh, a known Hezbollah stronghold.

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Iranian-backed Hezbollah renewed its rocket and drone attacks on Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during the opening stages of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In response, Israel launched a broad aerial campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded military operations in Southern Lebanon aimed at preventing cross-border attacks on Israeli communities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on April 26 accused Hezbollah of “essentially disintegrating” the fragile truce, which was extended for another 45 days earlier this month.

“Therefore, as far as we are concerned, what obligates us is the security of Israel, the security of our soldiers, and the security of our communities,” the prime minister said. “We are acting vigorously according to the rules we agreed upon with the United States, and incidentally, with Lebanon as well.”

The IDF struck more than 135 Hezbollah targets across Southern Lebanon, Tyre and the Beqaa Valley on Wednesday and Thursday.

Among the targets were some 10 launch pads used by Hezbollah to fire rockets toward IDF ground troops and Israeli civilians, according to a military statement.

In addition, a Hezbollah terrorist training camp was struck in the village of Brital in the Beqaa Valley area

Overnight on Wednesday, the IDF struck approximately 15 “military” infrastructures in Tyre that were used by Hezbollah to advance attacks. In addition, the Israeli Air Force eliminated a terrorist cell while its members were leaving a rocket launching site.

Hezbollah’s attacks continued to sound in northern Israel throughout the day on Thursday, warning of incoming suicide drones launched from Lebanon. No injuries were reported in the attempted attacks.

On Wednesday, an IDF soldier was killed when a Hezbollah drone struck troops in a military zone near the border. In the same incident, one reservist was severely wounded and another sustained moderate wounds.

In a statement mourning slain IDF Sgt. Rotem Yanai, Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed that the Iranian proxy would “continue to pay a heavy price for its criminal acts against the State of Israel and its citizens.”