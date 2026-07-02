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News   Israel News

IDF searches for Israelis after group enters PA-controlled village in Samaria

“The forces are conducting searches in the area to rule out the concern of a security incident,” the military said.

JNS Staff
The village of Mukhmas and al-'Aliliyat cliffs
The village of Mukhmas and al-'Aliliyat cliffs.
(July 2, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday it was conducting “extensive searches” in Samaria after losing contact with a group of Israelis who entered a village under Palestinian Authority control.

“Earlier this morning, Israeli security forces were dispatched to the area of Mukhmas and began extensive searches following a report regarding several Israeli civilians that had been in the area and lost contact,” the military stated.

“The forces are conducting searches in the area to rule out the concern of a security incident,” it added. “The IDF will continue to provide updates as developments occur.”

The group consisted of ultra-Orthodox Jews who apparently entered Mukhmas to pray at graves of tzadikim (“righteous Jews”) in the area, according to Hebrew media reports.

Ynet reported that security forces were searching for eight to 10 Israelis. The IDF reportedly established contact with several members of the group, who said the others had also managed to leave the area, though searches continued.

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