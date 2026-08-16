More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

INTO THE FRAY: The Arab vote in Israel—legality, morality and security

The Israeli High Court has a long record of flouting the law when it comes to Arab parties’ participation in Knesset elections.

Martin Sherman
Ra'am party leader Mansour Abbas leads a faction meeting at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, June 5, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Ra’am party leader Mansour Abbas leads a faction meeting at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, June 5, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Martin Sherman
Martin Sherman Martin Sherman
Martin Sherman spent seven years in operational capacities in the Israeli defense establishment. He is the founder of the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a member of the Habithonistim-Israel Defense & Security Forum (IDSF) research team, and a participant in the Israel Victory Project.
(Aug. 16, 2026 / JNS)

As the October elections in Israel draw closer, public debate is focusing increasingly on the role of the Arab parties and the Arab electorate in the Jewish nation-state.

This distinction—between party and voter—is important for our discussion and essential to illuminating a frequently misunderstood point in the public debate. This is particularly true in light of rumors that a former senior police officer is planning to join the ranks of the Islamic Ra’am (United Arab List) Party, an affiliate of the Muslim Brotherhood—a move that would presumably obscure the true Islamist nature of the party among certain segments of the electorate.

‘Arabs flocking to polls in droves’

The question of Arab participation in parliamentary elections in the Jewish state was a major media issue during the 2015 election, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned: “Arab voters are flocking to the polling stations in droves.”

This declaration was seized upon by anti-Netanyahu elements as somehow being “racist,” purportedly hinting that ballots cast by Arab voters were of lesser value than those cast by Jewish voters—an accusation that seemed to resonate internationally, attracting much criticism of both Netanyahu and Israel. For example, the Obama White House spokesman castigated Netanyahu for the comment, dubbing it a “cynical election day tactic” and a “transparent effort to marginalize Arab-Israeli citizens and their right to participate in their democracy.”

However, the truth was quite different. The appeal was not intended to discourage or diminish the Arab electorate’s right to vote or constrain its right to exercise it, but to encourage the Jewish electorate to exercise its own right to vote.

Indeed, the statement, made in a 28-second video, came in the context of an estimate that the right wing was trailing at the ballot box, which induced Netanyahu to appeal to Likud supporters to get out and vote, stating: “The right-wing government is in danger. Arab voters are flocking to the polling stations in droves. Left-wing organizations are bringing them in buses.” Clearly, this did not involve any racist slur, only grave concern that a right-wing defeat could result in the fate of the Jewish nation-state being determined by non-Jewish factions.

Prohibition on participation in elections

Significantly, the Israeli legislature has made provisions for barring certain parties or lists from participating in Knesset elections.

These are laid out in Israel’s Basic Law: The Knesset.

According to Section 7A of this Basic Law, a list or candidate may be disqualified from running in elections if their goals, actions or statements explicitly or implicitly include one of the following:

  1. Negation of the existence of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.
  2. Incitement to racism.
  3. Support for armed struggle against the State of Israel by a terrorist organization or enemy state.

In virtually every election, the eligibility of Arab parties and candidates is brought before the Central Elections Committee, the body that adjudicates appeals and reservations regarding who should be permitted and who should be barred from participation in the electoral process.

Almost invariably, the committee’s decisions are appealed to the High Court, which also almost invariably upholds appeals against right-wing candidates, affirming charges those candidates deny, while rejecting committee decisions against Arab parties (Hadash, Ra’am-Ta’al and Balad) or their candidates—despite the fact that charges against them were explicitly or implicitly acknowledged.

Indeed, none of these parties embraces the notion of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people, thus clearly violating Section 7A, while several of their members have expressed sympathy for Palestinian terror (“resistance”), in further violation of the law.

A clear pattern of historical bias

For example, in the 2022 election, the Central Elections Committee initially disqualified Balad on the grounds that it openly negated Israel’s character as a Jewish and democratic state. But the Supreme Court unanimously overturned the disqualification, allowing Balad to run. Ra’am and Hadash-Ta’al also participated in the election. Balad ultimately failed to cross the electoral threshold for Knesset membership, while Ra’am and Hadash-Ta’al won seats in the Knesset.

A clear historical pattern has emerged over recent decades.

The Central Elections Committee has on numerous occasions voted to exclude Arab parties, only to have the Supreme Court reverse its decision.

Thus, in 2003, the committee disqualified Balad and Ta’al; the Supreme Court overturned the decisions. In 2009, the committee disqualified Balad and the United Arab List-Ta’al; once again, the Supreme Court overturned the bans.

Perturbingly, more often than not, the High Court rulings blatantly contravene any common-sense interpretation of the law, often expounding contorted, almost oxymoronic arguments for its decisions.

For example, in a 2019 case, the Court held that calling for the realization of the principle of “a state of all its citizens … does not necessarily imply the negation of the State of Israel as a Jewish state.” Go figure!

In the post-Oct. 7 era, in which the vulnerability of the state was so vividly exposed, it is essential to vigorously enforce both the spirit and the letter of Section 7A of Basic Law: The Knesset.

An ominous prospect

Significantly, the combined parliamentary strength of the Arab parties could rise to 15 mandates out of 120 and could determine whether the next government would be a more resolute right-wing one or a more concessionary left-wing one—and who would be party to critical security decisions, including how to allocate defense spending and whether or not to go to war.

Moreover, in light of the disastrous failures of concessionary policies in recent decades, this is a prospect that bodes ill for the future.

But in this regard, it is crucial to note that disqualifying Arab lists that contravene Section 7A of Basic Law: The Knesset does not imply that individual Arab voters should be disenfranchised or have their individual voting rights infringed upon, merely that they must vote for lists that comply with the law.

After all, it is inconceivable that the future of the Zionist enterprise be determined by anti-Zionist Arab lists ranged together with non-Zionist left-wing parties.

This is an outcome Israel can ill afford.

Israeli Elections Israeli Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Heights Jewish Center Synagogue in University Heights, Ohio. A 23-year-old Cleveland man was arrested on April 17 for making threatening and anti-Semitic phone calls to the Heights Jewish Center Synagogue as well as other Jewish institutions in Ohio. Credit: Ed Wittenberg via Cleveland Jewish News.
U.S. News
SCOOP: Israeli consulate planning on pop-up consular services in Cleveland, diplomatic source tells JNS
The trial stop in the Buckeye State would help those who require consular help but don’t want to or can’t travel to New York.
August 16, 2026 01:16 AM
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz makes an announcement regarding Hezbollah, March 22, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/MoD.
Israel News
Katz on Lebanon flare-up: ‘No score in any arena will remain unsettled’
Israeli forces killed a senior commander in Hezbollah’s Badr Unit in Southern Lebanon following the group’s attack on three soldiers within the Security Zone.
August 16, 2026 02:56 AM
JNS Staff
Melissa L. Farris
U.S. News
Justice Department files felony charges against woman accused of vandalizing World War II memorial on National Mall
“Vandalizing the World War II Memorial is an outrageous insult to all who served and Holocaust survivors, as well as all Americans and the values for which our country stands,” Sara J. Bloomfield, director of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, told JNS.
Aug. 14, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Mamdani
U.S. News
‘Reminiscent of what you’d find behind Iron Curtain,’ attorney says of ongoing effort to sue Mamdani admin for records
“We will keep litigating until we get to the truth,” Randy Mastro told JNS, after oral arguments in New York County Supreme Court. “I’m sure the court will hear us when these procedural issues are behind us.”
Aug. 14, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Breaking News
06:02
Man charged in Saskatoon shul vandalism
05:23
IDF troops fire at Palestinians after being surrounded in Hebron
05:01
Danon: Israeli rescue mission deepens Colombia ties
04:44
Iran’s military: No compromise until US, Israel defeated
04:21
Shin Bet warns of Iranian phishing targeting Israeli journalists
04:01
Israel Police: Motive for Yahalomis’ disappearance still unknown
03:53
Netanyahu, Colombian president hail new chapter in ties
03:36
Rare August rains break records around Jerusalem, trigger flooding
03:16
Netanyahu, Modi hail India-Israel partnership on Asian giant’s Independence Day
02:57
Tens of thousands attend Selichot prayers at Western Wall
02:47
Samaria: Bullet found near synagogue, Jewish shepherd assaulted on Shabbat
02:25
CENTCOM chief completes 10-day Mideast trip
02:06
Hamas leader heads to Cairo ahead of Kushner regional visit
01:45
Katz vows to ‘forcefully’ respond after Hezbollah attack wounds three soldiers
01:41
Israeli rescue team deploys in Colombia after quake
01:23
Huckabee: Trump understands Iran spreads ‘disease of jihadism’
01:15
IDF eliminates Hezbollah commander behind drone attacks on soldiers
00:57
NYC synagogue attack a ‘direct result’ of Mamdani’s incitement—Israeli envoy
00:38
Israel: Talks with Beirut more urgent after Lebanon flare-up
13:10
LA Jewish nonprofit ‘relieved’ after judge blocks Trump freeze of $240 million homeless funding
07:22
Katz moves to transfer Judea and Samaria civilian enforcement to police
07:00
Agudath Israel helps drive Orthodox Jewish turnout at primary elections in St. Louis, Detroit, Minneapolis
05:51
Turkish FM threatens Israel after posing next to map erasing Jewish state
05:13
PMO spokesman calls Qusra incident ‘deplorable,’ stresses Israel is ‘state of law’
05:10
IDF confirms killing of Hamas commander who held Israeli hostages
04:47
Israeli traveler, home from Congo, tests negative for Ebola
04:27
New US measures against Iran will bring unprecedented ‘economic isolation,’ Bessent says
03:05
IDF holds drill in Tel Aviv
02:52
IDF dismantles booby-trapped Hezbollah structure in Southern Lebanon
02:15
IDF slays Hamas commander who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
01:46
‘Alliance of Brothers': Israel sends team to earthquake-hit Colombia
01:08
Kushner marks six years since Abraham Accords: ‘Progress was possible’
01:05
Herzog marks Abraham Accords anniversary, calls to expand ‘circle of peace’
14:59
European soccer org to probe Nazi salutes reportedly directed at Israeli soccer fans during elimination match
14:55
Jayapal encourages student groups to host antisemite Hasan Piker after UW nixes official event
14:42
Yemen at highest risk to resume full-scale war since 2022 truce, UN says
14:36
Kushner reportedly to visit Israel next week to discuss Board of Peace deal
14:30
US could lose up to $26 billion in tax revenue due to countries dodging tariffs, White House says
14:21
Two charged in grenade attack at Tel Aviv area restaurant
14:16
UK, France among nations praising Lebanon for abolishing death penalty
13:53
Israelis who took part in five-day siege of Palestinian home in Samaria are ‘terrorists,’ Huckabee says
13:42
Poland thwarted Russian assassination attempt on US citizen in Warsaw, Polish prime minister says
13:41
Houthis take credit for drone attack on Saudi oil refinery
13:40
US State Department says its ending diversity programs in foreign service
13:40
Luigi Mangione expected to plead guilty to murder of healthcare CEO
12:49
‘WSJ’: US sending new aircraft carrier to MidEast to replace USS Abraham Lincoln
12:41
US will keep naval blockade on Iran ‘indefinitely,’ Hegseth says
12:40
US officials say country reportedly lost 25% of reaper drones during Iran war
12:17
Judge dismisses federal antisemitism lawsuit against Harvard
11:03
Israeli envoy to Singapore presents credentials
More Updates
JNS TV
Mamdani protest End Jew Hatred
JNS TV / Think Twice
Understanding Oct. 7 as a ‘collective descent into evil’
August 13, 2026 11:45 AM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Nassir Hussein Kahin. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Somaliland is Jerusalem’s answer to the Mecca defense pact
Nassir Hussein Kahin
Gregg Mashberg. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Are New York rabbis really ‘beseeching’ Mamdani?
Gregg Mashberg