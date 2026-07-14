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News   Israel News

IDF strike kills Hamas naval commander in Gaza City

In a separate strike in northern Gaza, the IDF eliminated three armed Hamas terrorists.

JNS Staff
Israeli operations in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, minutes after four soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack on a tank on Sept. 8, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israeli operations in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, minutes after four soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack on a tank on Sept. 8, 2025. Credit: IDF.
(July 14, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces eliminated a Hamas naval commander in a strike in the Gaza City area on Monday, the military said.

Osama Naim Hamdi Shamlakh commanded a terrorist cell and “operated to rehabilitate and reinforce Hamas’s Naval Array force build-up and advanced terror attacks in the maritime domain,” according to the IDF. He was killed on Monday.

In a separate strike in northern Gaza, the IDF eliminated three armed Hamas terrorists who tried to carry out attacks against Israeli soldiers operating in the Strip.

“The terrorists posed an imminent threat to the troops and were eliminated in precise aerial strikes,” the IDF said, adding that it took steps to prevent harm to noncombatants.

Soldiers remain deployed in the enclave in accordance with the U.S.-brokered Oct. 10, 2025, ceasefire agreement “and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” it added.

On Sunday, the IDF struck and killed a Hamas terrorist who attempted to smuggle military equipment into Gaza, in violation of the truce, the military said on Monday.

Mustafa Oweisi “operated throughout the war to smuggle weapons into the Gaza Strip and, more recently, attempted to smuggle additional military equipment in an effort to rebuild Hamas’s military wing,” it added.

The military equipment he attempted to smuggle was intended for use by Hamas terrorists in maritime and aerial attacks, according to the IDF.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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