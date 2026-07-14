Israir to offer subsidized Eilat flights for residents
Israel’s second-largest carrier will operate at least four daily flights connecting the Red Sea resort with central Israel at a reduced fare of about $33 for a one-way ticket for city residents.
Israeli airline Israir will offer subsidized flights to central Israel for residents of the southern city of Eilat, Israel’s Transportation Ministry announced on Monday.
Israel’s second-largest carrier will operate at least four daily flights connecting the Red Sea resort with central Israel at a reduced fare for city residents of 99 shekels, or about $33.
The move is designed to strengthen southern Israel’s connection to the center of the country.
“Ensuring continuous air service to and from Eilat is a fundamental prerequisite for Eilat residents’ access to healthcare, economic, educational and academic services as well as to all aspects of life,” said Eilat Mayor Eli Lankri.
“Eilat is a strategic city for the state of Israel—a hub of tourism, employment and commerce—and its residents deserve high-quality, accessible and affordable transportation links to the center of the country,” said Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev.