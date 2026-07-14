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News   Israel News

Israel Police to hold massive emergency drill in Jerusalem

Intensive movement of security forces and patrol vehicles will be felt throughout the capital city.

TPS-IL Staff
Israel Border Police officers patrol in Jerusalem's Old City during Ramadan, March 11, 2024. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
Israel Border Police officers patrol in Jerusalem’s Old City during Ramadan, March 11, 2024. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
(July 14, 2026 / TPS-IL)

The Israel Police’s Jerusalem District will hold its district-wide annual training program and ongoing operational preparedness for emergency events with a large-scale drill to be held on Tuesday, between approximately 7 a.m. and noon.

The drill simulates various emergency scenarios and is designed to maintain and enhance the fitness, readiness and operational response of police forces, while practicing command-and-control procedures and optimal synchronization between all operational, emergency and rescue bodies in the sector.

During the drill hours, intensive movement of security forces and patrol and emergency vehicles will be felt throughout Jerusalem and on the main traffic routes leading to the city.

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