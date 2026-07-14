Israel Police to hold massive emergency drill in Jerusalem

The Israel Police’s Jerusalem District will hold its district-wide annual training program and ongoing operational preparedness for emergency events with a large-scale drill to be held on Tuesday, between approximately 7 a.m. and noon.

The drill simulates various emergency scenarios and is designed to maintain and enhance the fitness, readiness and operational response of police forces, while practicing command-and-control procedures and optimal synchronization between all operational, emergency and rescue bodies in the sector.

During the drill hours, intensive movement of security forces and patrol and emergency vehicles will be felt throughout Jerusalem and on the main traffic routes leading to the city.