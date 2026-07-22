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News   Israel News

In pictures: Gali Dagan presents credentials as Israeli ambassador to Peru

Dagan joined ambassadors from Switzerland and Honduras, and a representative of the Palestinians.

JNS Staff
Israel ambassador Peru
The Israeli, Swiss and Honduran ambassadors and a representative of the Palestinians present their credentials to José María Balcázar, president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
(July 22, 2026 / JNS)

Gali Dagan presented his credentials as Israeli ambassador to Peru to José María Balcázar, president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima on Tuesday.

He was joined in the ceremony by the ambassadors from Switzerland and Honduras, and a representative of the Palestinians.

Gali Dagan presents his credentials as Israeli ambassador to Peru, July 21, 2026
Israel ambassador Peru
1 of 14
The Israeli ambassadors (none pictured) arrives at a ceremony to present his credentials to José María Balcázar, president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
BRAIAN REYNA GUERRERO
Israel ambassador Peru Gali Dagan
2 of 14
Gali Dagan, Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (not pictured), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
BRAIAN REYNA GUERRERO
Israel ambassador Peru Gali Dagan
3 of 14
Gali Dagan, Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (not pictured), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
BRAIAN REYNA GUERRERO
Israel ambassador Peru Gali Dagan
4 of 14
Gali Dagan, Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (not pictured), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
BRAIAN REYNA GUERRERO
Israel ambassador Peru Gali Dagan
5 of 14
Gali Dagan (center front), Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (not pictured), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
BRAIAN REYNA GUERRERO
Israel ambassador Peru Gali Dagan
6 of 14
Gali Dagan (center), Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (not pictured), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
BRAIAN REYNA GUERRERO
Israel ambassador Peru Gali Dagan
7 of 14
Gali Dagan, Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (not pictured), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
LINO CHIPANA
Israel ambassador Peru Gali Dagan
8 of 14
Gali Dagan (right), Israeli ambassador to Peru, presents his credentials to José María Balcázar (left), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
LINO CHIPANA
Israel ambassador Peru
9 of 14
The Israeli, Swiss and Honduran ambassadors and a representative of the Palestinians present their credentials to José María Balcázar, president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
LINO CHIPANA
Israel ambassador Peru
10 of 14
The Israeli, Swiss and Honduran ambassadors and a representative of the Palestinians present their credentials to José María Balcázar, president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
LINO CHIPANA
Israel ambassador Peru Gali Dagan
11 of 14
Gali Dagan (right), Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (center), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
LINO CHIPANA
Israel ambassador Peru Gali Dagan
12 of 14
Gali Dagan (right), Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (center), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
BRAIAN REYNA GUERRERO
Israel ambassador Peru Gali Dagan
13 of 14
Gali Dagan (fourth from left), Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (center), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
LINO CHIPANA
Israel ambassador Peru Gali Dagan
14 of 14
Gali Dagan (fourth from left), Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (center), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
BRAIAN REYNA GUERRERO
Gali Dagan presents his credentials as Israeli ambassador to Peru, July 21, 2026
Israel ambassador Peru
Israel ambassador Peru Gali Dagan
Israel ambassador Peru Gali Dagan
Israel ambassador Peru Gali Dagan
Israel ambassador Peru Gali Dagan
Israel ambassador Peru Gali Dagan
Israel ambassador Peru Gali Dagan
Israel ambassador Peru Gali Dagan
Israel ambassador Peru
Israel ambassador Peru
Israel ambassador Peru Gali Dagan
Israel ambassador Peru Gali Dagan
Israel ambassador Peru Gali Dagan
Israel ambassador Peru Gali Dagan
The Israeli ambassadors (none pictured) arrives at a ceremony to present his credentials to José María Balcázar, president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
BRAIAN REYNA GUERRERO
Gali Dagan, Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (not pictured), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
BRAIAN REYNA GUERRERO
Gali Dagan, Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (not pictured), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
BRAIAN REYNA GUERRERO
Gali Dagan, Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (not pictured), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
BRAIAN REYNA GUERRERO
Gali Dagan (center front), Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (not pictured), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
BRAIAN REYNA GUERRERO
Gali Dagan (center), Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (not pictured), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
BRAIAN REYNA GUERRERO
Gali Dagan, Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (not pictured), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
LINO CHIPANA
Gali Dagan (right), Israeli ambassador to Peru, presents his credentials to José María Balcázar (left), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
LINO CHIPANA
The Israeli, Swiss and Honduran ambassadors and a representative of the Palestinians present their credentials to José María Balcázar, president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
LINO CHIPANA
The Israeli, Swiss and Honduran ambassadors and a representative of the Palestinians present their credentials to José María Balcázar, president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
LINO CHIPANA
Gali Dagan (right), Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (center), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
LINO CHIPANA
Gali Dagan (right), Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (center), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
BRAIAN REYNA GUERRERO
Gali Dagan (fourth from left), Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (center), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
LINO CHIPANA
Gali Dagan (fourth from left), Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (center), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency.
BRAIAN REYNA GUERRERO

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