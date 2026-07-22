In pictures: Gali Dagan presents credentials as Israeli ambassador to Peru

The Israeli ambassadors (none pictured) arrives at a ceremony to present his credentials to José María Balcázar, president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency. BRAIAN REYNA GUERRERO

Gali Dagan, Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (not pictured), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency. BRAIAN REYNA GUERRERO

Gali Dagan, Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (not pictured), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency. BRAIAN REYNA GUERRERO

Gali Dagan, Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (not pictured), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency. BRAIAN REYNA GUERRERO

Gali Dagan (center front), Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (not pictured), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency. BRAIAN REYNA GUERRERO

Gali Dagan (center), Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (not pictured), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency. BRAIAN REYNA GUERRERO

Gali Dagan, Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (not pictured), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency. LINO CHIPANA

Gali Dagan (right), Israeli ambassador to Peru, presents his credentials to José María Balcázar (left), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency. LINO CHIPANA

The Israeli, Swiss and Honduran ambassadors and a representative of the Palestinians present their credentials to José María Balcázar, president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency. LINO CHIPANA

The Israeli, Swiss and Honduran ambassadors and a representative of the Palestinians present their credentials to José María Balcázar, president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency. LINO CHIPANA

Gali Dagan (right), Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (center), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency. LINO CHIPANA

Gali Dagan (right), Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (center), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency. BRAIAN REYNA GUERRERO

Gali Dagan (fourth from left), Israeli ambassador to Peru, at a ceremony during which he presented his credentials to José María Balcázar (center), president of Peru, at the Government Palace in Lima, July 21, 2026. Credit: Peruvian presidency. LINO CHIPANA