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News   Israel News

Israel halts new data center grid requests for 140 days amid surge in demand

Applications had reached about three times the country’s average electricity consumption.

Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
High-voltage power lines and electricity pylons in the Golan Heights, March 10, 2025. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
High-voltage power lines and electricity pylons in the Golan Heights, March 10, 2025. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
(July 22, 2026 / TPS-IL)

Israel’s Electricity Authority has suspended processing new data center connection requests for 140 days after applications reached 27,000 megawatts—about three times the country’s average electricity consumption.

The Authority said the pause is needed to review the unprecedented demand and avoid rejecting projects outright.

“Because of the extreme development in the scope of applications for connection to server farms … the Electricity Authority is announcing a halt to responses and processing of applications for connecting server farms for 140 days,” it said.

The move comes as Israel seeks to expand artificial intelligence infrastructure amid concerns over grid capacity.

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Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
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