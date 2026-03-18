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News   Israel News

Iran missile barrage lightly wounds three in Petach Tikvah

The victims suffered light blast wounds and were listed in good condition at Beilinson Hospital.

Mar. 18, 2026
JNS Staff

Iran missile barrage lightly wounds three in Petach Tikvah

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Damage is seen at one of the impact sites in central Israel, where first responders reported that no one was hurt, March 18, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah spokesperson’s office.
Damage is seen at one of the impact sites in central Israel, where first responders reported that no one was hurt, March 18, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah spokesperson’s office.

The Iranian regime launched another missile barrage at central Israel on Wednesday afternoon, triggering air-raid sirens across the Tel Aviv area as debris and shrapnel fell on nearby cities, including Petach Tikvah.

In Petach Tikvah, Magen David Adom medics treated three people who suffered light blast wounds—a 44-year-old man and children ages 13 and 12—and evacuated them to Beilinson Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, according to the emergency medical service’s spokesman.

The Iranian regime killed an Israeli couple in their 70s in Ramat Gan on Tuesday night when shrapnel from a ballistic missile struck them, the municipality said on Wednesday. Yaron and Ilana Moshe were reportedly on their way to the safe room in their home when a cluster munition hit, destroying their apartment and killing them.

At least 17 people, all civilians, have been killed in hundreds of Iranian ballistic-missile attacks targeting civilians in the Jewish state since the start of the war with the Islamic Republic on Feb. 28.

Iran’s Lebanese terror proxy, Hezbollah, has also been firing rockets and drones across the border, mostly at communities in northern Israel.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
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