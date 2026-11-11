Israel Border Police find five illegal entrants hidden behind false wall in vehicle
(Nov. 11, 2026 / JNS)
Israel Border Police officers discovered five people illegally present in Israel hiding behind a false wall in a commercial vehicle at the Eastern Ring Road Checkpoint near Jerusalem, police said on Wednesday.
Officers inspecting the vehicle became suspicious after noticing a metal partition blocking its rear section. They removed part of the interior paneling and uncovered a concealed compartment.
The five allegedly hid in an attempt to pass through the checkpoint undetected. They and the driver were detained for further questioning.