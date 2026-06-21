Israel investigating second suspected case of Ebola virus

Israel’s Ministry of Health reported on Sunday a second suspected case of Ebola in a traveler who recently returned from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

According to the ministry, the individual arrived in Israel two days ago and later sought medical care after developing fever, headache and diarrhea. Health officials stressed that this is a suspected case only, and laboratory testing is underway, with results expected in the coming days.

The ministry said the patient is being treated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel’s largest hospital, in strict isolation in line with established protocols for high-risk infectious diseases.

The ministry is conducting an epidemiological investigation to identify and assess potential contacts, and said individuals determined to be at risk will be contacted directly.

The first case of suspected Ebola was announced on Friday, with a patient was being treated in isolation at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa. He too recently visited DR Congo.

The ministry emphasized that Ebola is not airborne and is transmitted only through direct contact with bodily fluids of a symptomatic infected person. It added that there are no confirmed Ebola cases in Israel.

Travelers returning from affected regions who develop symptoms within 21 days are advised to self-isolate and contact the Ministry of Health.

Ebola is a severe, often fatal virus that causes high fever, bleeding and organ failure.