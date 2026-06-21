More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel investigating second suspected case of Ebola virus

Laboratory testing is underway.

Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer in Ramat Gan, June 25, 2023. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/TPS.
Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer in Ramat Gan, June 25, 2023. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/TPS.
(June 21, 2026 / Pesach Benson/TPS-IL)

Israel’s Ministry of Health reported on Sunday a second suspected case of Ebola in a traveler who recently returned from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

According to the ministry, the individual arrived in Israel two days ago and later sought medical care after developing fever, headache and diarrhea. Health officials stressed that this is a suspected case only, and laboratory testing is underway, with results expected in the coming days.

The ministry said the patient is being treated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel’s largest hospital, in strict isolation in line with established protocols for high-risk infectious diseases.

The ministry is conducting an epidemiological investigation to identify and assess potential contacts, and said individuals determined to be at risk will be contacted directly.

The first case of suspected Ebola was announced on Friday, with a patient was being treated in isolation at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa. He too recently visited DR Congo.

The ministry emphasized that Ebola is not airborne and is transmitted only through direct contact with bodily fluids of a symptomatic infected person. It added that there are no confirmed Ebola cases in Israel.

Travelers returning from affected regions who develop symptoms within 21 days are advised to self-isolate and contact the Ministry of Health.

Ebola is a severe, often fatal virus that causes high fever, bleeding and organ failure.

Health
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli artist Yaacov Agam at the Agam Museum in Rishon Letzion, Jan. 11, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli kinetic art pioneer Yaacov Agam dead at 98
Agam was awarded the Israel Prize for Visual Arts in April.
June 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talks to soldiers in the IDF’s 96th Division along Israel's eastern border, May 20, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israel News
‘No military does more': Netanyahu thanks West Point expert for defending IDF
“No military takes more measures to minimize civilian casualties than the IDF and no nation is attacked by more propaganda than Israel. Truth and Israel will prevail,” the prime minister said.
June 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Head of the Otzma Yehudit faction party Itamar Ben Gvir attends a faction meeting in the Israeli parliament on December 8, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** סיעת עוצמה יהודית כנסת בן גביר
Israel News
Ben-Gvir: US-brokered Lebanon truce clears path for new Oct. 7 massacre
“You are not the one who bears the price,” Israel’s national security minister said in remarks directed at Trump.
June 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Gideon Sa'ar
Israel News
JNS International Policy Summit opens in Jerusalem
The three-day summit will include addresses and panels on U.S.-Israel relations, the war with Iran, Israel’s military, diplomatic and legal battles, the wave of global antisemitism in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack as well as relations with the Christian world.
June 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Cargo vessels remain anchored off Port Sultan Qaboos on June 20, 2026, in Muscat, Oman. Photo by Getty Images.
World News
Trump: No Hormuz tolls during 60-day ceasefire
No tolls would be imposed on shipping through the strait after the ceasefire expired even if no agreement was reached, unless the United States decided to levy them, said the U.S. president.
June 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Supreme Court
Israel News
Israeli High Court hears petitions against law reshaping judicial selection committee
Petitioners, including civil rights groups, watchdog organizations, the Israel Bar Association and opposition lawmakers, argue that the amendment will politicize the judicial system.
June 21, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
JNS TV / True East
The Iran deal and Israel’s next critical decision
June 21, 2026 06:03 AM
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
Make no mistake: A peace deal with Tehran is a blow to Jewish security worldwide
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Trump’s surrender
Melanie Phillips