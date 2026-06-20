Israeli Health Ministry: Patient with suspected Ebola being treated

Israel’s Ministry of Health has launched an epidemiological investigation into a suspected case of Ebola infection, the government agency said on Saturday.

The individual under suspicion is quarantined and is being treated “in accordance with the professional protocols established for handling highly infectious diseases that pose a significant health risk,” the ministry noted.

The person, who returned to Israel from the Democratic Republic of the Congo four days ago, sought medical treatment after developing a fever and headache. At this stage, it is only a suspicion, and the necessary tests are being conducted at Rambam Medical Center.

A final result is expected within roughly 24 hours.

The ministry added that the suspected case is the only known case in the country and that no confirmed Ebola infection has been diagnosed.

“Ebola is not airborne, and transmission occurs through direct contact with a symptomatic infected person or with blood, bodily fluids, or other secretions,” the ministry said.