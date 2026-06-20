More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli Health Ministry: Patient with suspected Ebola being treated

“Ebola is not airborne, and transmission occurs through direct contact with a symptomatic infected person,” the ministry said.

JNS Staff
Rambam Medical
Rambam Medical Center in Haifa. Nov. 26, 2024. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
(June 20, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Ministry of Health has launched an epidemiological investigation into a suspected case of Ebola infection, the government agency said on Saturday.

The individual under suspicion is quarantined and is being treated “in accordance with the professional protocols established for handling highly infectious diseases that pose a significant health risk,” the ministry noted.

The person, who returned to Israel from the Democratic Republic of the Congo four days ago, sought medical treatment after developing a fever and headache. At this stage, it is only a suspicion, and the necessary tests are being conducted at Rambam Medical Center.

A final result is expected within roughly 24 hours.

The ministry added that the suspected case is the only known case in the country and that no confirmed Ebola infection has been diagnosed.

“Ebola is not airborne, and transmission occurs through direct contact with a symptomatic infected person or with blood, bodily fluids, or other secretions,” the ministry said.

Health
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
UNRWA British International School in Gaza
Israel News
Israel: Palestinians only group whose refugee numbers keep growing
The Jewish state, by contrast, absorbed Holocaust survivors, Jews expelled from Arab states and others who did not maintain their refugee status.
June 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) observes a merchant vessel while on patrol enforcing the U.S. blockade against Iran, May 4, 2026. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
World News
Tehran says closing Strait of Hormuz again following Lebanon flare-up
U.S.-Iran talks have been postponed after an explosive drone killed four Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon.
June 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump G7
U.S. News
Trump: ‘We fought very well with Israel’
The U.S. president heaped praise on the PM, saying Netanyahu should be given more credit.
June 20, 2026
JNS Staff
The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola (left) talks with the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, as Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, converses with the president of the E.U. Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa in Brussels, Belgium, on June 18, 2026. Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images.
Analysis
The politics behind Israel’s showdown with Kaja Kallas
Jerusalem cut contact with the top E.U. diplomat after reports she called Israel an apartheid state, exposing growing tensions with Brussels.
June 20, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Rabbi Zushe Cunin
U.S. News
LA rabbi ‘elated’ raisin company heir arrested for antisemitic threat, frustrated ‘took a while’
Rabbi Zushe Cunin, of the Chabad Jewish Community Center of Pacific Palisades, told JNS that there has been “tremendous anxiety” in the community over Bruce Lion’s behavior.
June 19, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Darializa Avila Chevalier With Brad Lander, Zohran Mamdani
U.S. News
NYC left-wing group that endorsed Mamdani chooses not to support pro-Hamas candidate for House seat
“At our own endorsement meeting, when asked to condemn Hamas and its Oct. 7th attacks, she point-blank refused, turning the question into yet another attack on Israel,” the Broadway Democrats wrote about their decision not to endorse Darializa Avila Chavelier, who is running for Congress in New York.
June 19, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Think Twice
Leftist bad ideas are contagious
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Karol Markowicz, Ep. 227
June 19, 2026 09:15 AM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Trump’s surrender
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The day the Democrats endorsed antisemitism
Mitchell Bard