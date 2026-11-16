‘Israel is a strategic asset’ for US, Sa’ar tells young American leaders

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar addressed 250 young leaders from all 50 U.S. states as part of “50 States, One Israel,” a flagship initiative of Israel’s Foreign Ministry aimed at deepening ties between Israel and the next generation of American leadership, the ministry said Monday.

“Israel is a strategic asset to the United States,” Sa’ar said. “Israel stands on the front line against Iran, its terrorist proxies, and radical Islamist forces, all of which threaten not only Israel, but also America and Western civilization as a whole.”

Participants will tour national and historical sites, including Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial and museum, and areas near the Gaza Strip, the ministry said.

This is the initiative’s third delegation, following two previous delegations of state legislators and technology leaders.