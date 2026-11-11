Israel marks 51 years since UN’s ‘Zionism is racism’ resolution

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday marked the 51st anniversary of U.N. General Assembly Resolution 3379, which declared Zionism a form of racism, warning that similar rhetoric is resurfacing.

“The resolution was eventually repealed, but 51 years later, we are hearing the same hateful rhetoric all over again,” the ministry wrote on X. The General Assembly revoked the resolution in 1991.

The ministry accompanied its statement with archival footage of Chaim Herzog, then Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, condemning the resolution. In his Nov. 10, 1975, address, Herzog defended the Jewish people’s right to national existence and self-determination, before famously tearing up a copy of the resolution at the podium.

Herzog later served as Israel’s sixth president. His son, Isaac Herzog, is Israel’s current president.