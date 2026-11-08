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News   Israel News

Herzog tasks Gadi Eisenkot with forming next government

“Mr. Eisenkot has received the clear and unequivocal support of a majority of members of Knesset on the most central question: Who has the better chance of forming the next government?” said Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Izzy Salant
President Isaac Herzog tasks Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot with forming Israel's next government during a ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, Nov. 8, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
President Isaac Herzog tasks Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot with forming Israel’s next government during a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Nov. 8, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(Nov. 8, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday tasked Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming the next Israeli government. Herzog first announced his intent to do so on Saturday night.

“Gadi Eisenkot, I hereby task you with forming the government, and I am therefore honored to present you with the letter of appointment for forming a government in Israel,” said Herzog in Hebrew remarks during a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. “I wish you great success in your mission.”

Eisenkot, in a post on X, said, “Israel needs leadership that champions what unites us and paves the way for a new era—an era of Zionism, solidarity and friendship. The task is difficult and there is much work ahead, but I believe success is within reach. Israel must win. And I will do everything to make that happen.”

In his speech, Herzog said he was “well aware” that incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party holds the most seats in the incoming Knesset, but that “Mr. Eisenkot has received the clear and unequivocal support of a majority of members of Knesset on the most central question: Who has the better chance of forming the next government?”

Herzog made his determination after holding consultations with all the parties elected to the 26th Knesset. By the time the consultations wrapped on Thursday evening, Eisenkot received the recommendations of parties with 67 incoming lawmakers, which included the Arab-majority Joint List and Ra’am (United Arab List) parties.

Netanyahu received the support of 46 MKs. United Torah Judaism, which will have seven seats in the next Knesset, abstained.

“Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot, I expect you to do everything in your power to establish a government that will serve the entire people, those who supported it and those who did not, and that will be a responsible and decent address for all sectors, faiths, ways of life and worldviews,” said Herzog.

The president also referred to his decadeslong familiarity with Eisenkot, saying that the former IDF chief of staff, whose face “bears the scars of bullets from decades of command and combat,” brings “outstanding qualities of leadership”

He added that Eisenkot’s soul “bears the most terrible scar of all,” as his son Gal was killed during the war against Hamas in northern Gaza on Dec. 7, 2023. Two of Eisenkot’s nephews have also been killed during the war.

Under Israel’s Basic Law: Government, Eisenkot has 28 days to form a coalition. Herzog can extend that by up to 14 days.

If Eisenkot fails, the president can assign another candidate 28 days to try.

If that attempt also fails, at least 61 members of Knesset have 21 days to request an alternative candidate, who then gets 14 days to form a government.

If that effort fails, another national election will be held in about 90 days’ time.

Israeli Politics and Knesset Israeli Elections
Izzy Salant
Izzy Salant Izzy Salant
Izzy Salant is a Los Angeles-based journalist and social media/digital marketing manager at JNS.
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