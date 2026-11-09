More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Police not probing man who tried to enter DC synagogue with unregistered gun for hate crime

“There is no ongoing threat,” the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington stated of the incident at Washington Hebrew Congregation.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Washington Hebrew Congregation. Washington, D.C., July 23, 2014. Credit: Washington Hebrew Congregation via Wikimedia Commons.
Washington Hebrew Congregation. Washington, D.C., July 23, 2014. Credit: Washington Hebrew Congregation via Wikimedia Commons.
(Nov. 9, 2026 / JNS)

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., is not investigating an incident, in which Tyler Finn, 32, of Lynchburg, Va., tried to enter Washington Hebrew Congregation with an unregistered gun as a hate crime, according to an incident report.

Finn faces charges of carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition, the police department told JNS.

Washington Hebrew Congregation is a nearly 175-year-old Reform synagogue that is “welcoming, inclusive and vibrant,” according to its website. It is located near the American University campus and the National Cathedral.

Police officers responded to the synagogue at around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday. Security officers told the police that they detained Finn and recovered a gun after it set off the synagogue’s metal detectors.

“The man was arrested on scene,” the police department told JNS.

The police report has “no” marked under whether it is a suspected hate crime.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington stated that its community security initiative spoke with the synagogue and the police department and “there is no ongoing threat.”

The incident occurred shortly before the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the “night of broken glass” in 1938, prior to the Holocaust.

About a month ago, the Israeli embassy held an Oct. 7 memorial at Washington Hebrew.

Hate Crimes Legal Affairs
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) participates in a Senate Agriculture Committee meeting in the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 16, 2026. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Gaza-born anti-Israel writer challenges Fetterman in 2028 primary
Ahmed Moor, who has called Hamas rocket fire “self-defense” and said that “‘Zionist Israel’ does not have the right to exist,” is the first candidate to announce that he’s taking on the pro-Israel stalwart.
November 9, 2026 05:13 PM
Andrew Bernard
Ambassador Daniel Meron
Israel News
‘They must listen to us,’ Israeli envoy to UN in Geneva tells JNS days before retiring after 40 years in Foreign Ministry
Daniel Meron said that many countries that decry Israel publicly “in real life, they do business with Israel and they enjoy the great Israeli achievements in technology,” and “we are very pleased to cooperate with them.”
November 9, 2026 04:52 PM
Mike Wagenheim
El-Sayed
U.S. News
US Jewish groups take stock of midterms
“I’ve been on the phone with a lot of unhappy Jewish people from across the country this morning,” B’nai B’rith International CEO Evan Bernstein told JNS. “I think people are scared. They’re nervous.”
Nov. 7, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot at the party’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv a few hours after the polls closed in Israel's general election, on Oct. 28, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Analysis
Can Gadi Eisenkot assemble Israel’s next governing coalition?
Arab parties, haredi conscription and Trump complicate his coalition bid.
Nov. 8, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Breaking News
14:59
Armed individual attempted to enter Washington shul over weekend
14:53
Rep. Massie files articles of impeachment against Hegseth
14:42
IDF distributes 65,000 flu vaccines to units ahead of winter
14:25
France accuses Iran of cyberattacks that defrosted supermarket freezers
13:47
Eisenkot, Liberman agree next Knesset speaker will come from Yashar
13:17
Blinken says Israel did not target civilians in Gaza
12:50
Petition for inquiry into UK involvement in Gaza war tops 100,000 signatures
12:19
Israel advancing winter preparedness plan in coordination with the Gaza Board of Peace, international organizations
12:01
Netanyahu demands unity government with him at head
11:28
UN’s Albanese invokes Auschwitz survivor Primo Levi in post about Gaza flooding
11:00
Terror suspect in Krakow mass shooting dies of wounds
10:30
IDF marks Kristallnacht: ‘The Jewish people aren’t defenseless anymore’
10:00
Police arrest some 600 fugitives in Judea and Samaria
09:30
IDF arrests 10 suspected terrorists over attack plot in Samaria
08:55
Police probe threatening flyers in north Tel Aviv
08:35
Tens of thousands celebrate Sigd in Jerusalem
08:15
Eisenkot’s party asks haredi factions to help oust Knesset speaker
07:54
Two Palestinians arrested over stone attack that injured Israelis
07:34
European rabbis’ leader calls for rebuilding Jewish life on Kristallnacht anniversary
07:14
Erdoğan warns against renewed attacks on Iran
06:53
IDF announces two new drone-focused battalions for Golani, Nahal
06:33
Israeli Diaspora minister holds talks with Austria’s right-wing FPÖ
06:13
Israel’s national infrastructure to run on AI within years, official says
05:52
One lightly wounded in stone-throwing attack in Samaria
05:32
Iran mocks CENTCOM chief over new podcast
05:12
Israel Weapon Industries, Dutch firm to produce firearms in Netherlands
04:51
Rubio: Iran’s demands ‘outrageous and ridiculous’
04:31
Israeli envoy to Washington recounts clash with NYT editors, calls coverage ‘blood libel’
04:11
‘We support Hamas’ banners at Amsterdam anti-Israel march
03:50
Israel Police arrest 50 in nationwide protection-racket crackdown
03:30
Israel congratulates Cambodia on Independence Day
03:10
Israel Police chief hails 1,160 Ethiopian-Israeli officers at Sigd ceremony
02:49
Trump: Iran war will ‘historically’ prove right call despite midterm losses
02:29
Trump names Rubio as possible 2028 successor, leaves endorsement open
02:09
‘Israel would not exist except for Donald Trump,’ US president says
01:48
Trump: Eisenkot, Netanyahu hold ‘very similar’ views
01:28
Aryeh Deri to give up Knesset seat, stay on as Shas leader
01:08
IDF exercise to take place in northern, southern Israel
15:04
Gov. Shapiro praises Philly community for showing up against antisemitic boycott bike ride
14:59
Poland appreciates Israel’s ‘solidarity, support’ after Krakow shooting
14:35
Trump says renewed Iran strikes ‘highly unlikely’ if negotiations progress
14:10
Iranian FM threatens to ‘rain down hell’ if US attacks
13:46
Jeffries ‘hard yes’ on impeaching Hegseth
13:16
IDF locates terrorist weapons caches near UN posts
12:44
False alarm: Rocket alert sirens sound in the Kibbutz Nir Oz area
12:15
Israel organizes first-of-its-kind Latin American Forum to Combat Antisemitism
11:43
Eisenkot delivers speech after Herzog tasks him with forming government
11:10
IDF completes more than 1,500 counterterrorism operations in Judea, Samaria since September
10:37
President Herzog tasks Eisenkot with forming a government
10:01
WATCH: President Herzog to task Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government
More Updates
JNS TV
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed testifies at a hearing of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, July 11, 2024. Credit: U.S. Congress/Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.
JNS TV / Jerusalem Minute
How the U.S. midterm elections could reshape U.S.-Israel relations
November 9, 2026 04:13 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Don’t play the unity-government game if you want Netanyahu out
Fiamma Nirenstein