Israel Police to deploy thousands of officers nationwide for High Holidays

The Israel Police said on Wednesday that it would be deploying thousands of officers, Border Police personnel and volunteers nationwide during the High Holidays.

Preparations for the holiday period, which begins this year on Friday, the eve of Rosh Hashanah, and concludes after Simchat Torah on Oct. 3, were completed on Wednesday, the force said.

Officers will be stationed at holy sites, places of worship, major roads, parks and entertainment venues to maintain public order and security, and ensure freedom of worship for all faiths.

Police will operate “from the air, sea and ground” throughout the holidays, in order to provide a “rapid response to any unusual incident,” it said.

Anticipating heavy traffic and increased activity at shopping centers, police urged motorists to leave early, follow officers’ instructions and avoid speeding and using mobile phones while driving.

The public was asked to report any unusual incident to the Israel Police emergency hotline (100) or call 110 for information.

“Even while you are gathered with your family around the holiday table, our police officers will be out in the field, looking out for you everywhere and at all times, so that we can all get through the holidays safely and return home safely,” the force stated. “The Israel Police wishes all the people of Israel a happy and safe holiday.”

The Israel Defense Forces held a surprise nationwide exercise on Sunday to test the military’s readiness for a sudden, large-scale multi-front scenario ahead of the High Holidays. The Israel Police conducted its own nationwide exercise in the country’s northern and central regions in July as part of the force’s annual training program, testing readiness for terrorist attacks and civilian emergencies.