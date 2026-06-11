Israel showcases defense tech at ILA Berlin Air Show

Israel kick-started on Wednesday its presentation of defense capabilities at ILA Berlin 2026, one of the world’s most prominent aerospace and defense exhibitions, the Ministry of Defense said.

The biennial International Aerospace Exhibition is taking place on June 10-14 and hosts more than 750 exhibitors from 37 countries.

The Israeli delegation, consisting of 15 companies, launched the ceremony of the Israeli National Pavilion under the leadership of the International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) within the Defense Ministry, with the heads of Israel’s defense industries in attendance.

The ministry said that Israel’s participation comes on the backdrop of a record-breaking year for bule-and-white defense exports, which surpassed the $19 billion threshold in 2025, driven in part by the expansion of the Arrow 3 deal with Germany.

Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas, director of SIBAT, was quoted as saying, “We arrived at ILA Berlin with the tailwind of an all-time record in Israeli defense exports, as Israeli technology is seeing growing global demand. Israel’s participation in the exhibition reflects the ministry’s strategy to deepen defense and strategic cooperation with Germany, and the significant potential for expanding business partnerships with German industry and additional European nations.”

The ministry listed the participating firms: Aeromaoz, ASIO Technologies, Axon Vision, BIRD Aerosystems, Creomagic, Elbit Systems, eyesAtop, IAI, Magam Safety, Maris-Tech, Orbit Communication Systems, Rafael, RSL Electronics, TSG and Uvision.

Ron Prosor, ambassador to Germany, said the Israeli presence at the exhibition is a testament to the Jewish state’s contribution to Germany’s and Europe’s security, adding that they share similar challenges in the fight against terrorism.