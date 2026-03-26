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News   Israel News

Israel shuts down national parks, trails amid war with Iran

“Israel’s forests are a second home for all of us during Passover, but the current security situation makes visiting them unsafe at this time.”

Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel shuts down national parks, trails amid war with Iran

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Missile and rocket parts
1 of 2
Parts of missiles and rockets found around KKL-JNF forests and parks during “Operation Roaring Lion,” endangering the Israeli public, March 2026. Credit: Courtesy of KKL-JNF.
Missile and rocket parts
2 of 2
Parts of missiles and rockets found around KKL-JNF forests and parks during “Operation Roaring Lion,” endangering the Israeli public, March 2026. Credit: Courtesy of KKL-JNF.
Missile and rocket parts
Missile and rocket parts
Parts of missiles and rockets found around KKL-JNF forests and parks during “Operation Roaring Lion,” endangering the Israeli public, March 2026. Credit: Courtesy of KKL-JNF.
Parts of missiles and rockets found around KKL-JNF forests and parks during “Operation Roaring Lion,” endangering the Israeli public, March 2026. Credit: Courtesy of KKL-JNF.

National forests, parks, hiking trails and roadside recreation areas across Israel have been closed until further notice in light of the war with Iran, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael–Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) announced on Wednesday.

The decision was made following a security assessment and in accordance with updated IDF Home Front Command directives, with the aim of preventing gatherings in open areas that lack proper protection, KKL-JNF elaborated in a statement.

The closure took effect immediately and applies to the general public, including hikers, cyclists and organized groups.

The decision comes just ahead of Passover, when millions of Israelis normally visit KKL-JNF reserves.

“During these days, our primary responsibility is the safety of Israel’s citizens. The decision to close KKL-JNF’s forests and parks across the country, especially on the eve of Passover, is a complex but necessary step to protect human life,” KKL-JNF Chairman Eyal Ostrinsky was quoted as saying.

“Israel’s forests are a space of freedom and sanity for the public, but in these moments, national resilience is measured first and foremost through discipline and mutual responsibility. We are working in full coordination with security authorities to ensure that we can once again safely welcome the people of Israel back to the country’s trails, as soon as conditions allow it,” Ostrinsky said.

Yaron Ohayon, manager of the Land Development Division at KKL-JNF, said: “We are in a situation that requires us to take the strictest measures in order to protect human life. Israel’s forests are a second home for all of us during Passover, but the current security situation makes visiting them unsafe at this time.

“We ask the public to act with the utmost responsibility, follow Home Front Command guidelines, and under no circumstances come to the forests or sites. The safety of visitors is a red line we will not cross.”

Israel and the U.S. launched a preemptive attack on the Islamic Republic on Feb. 28. The Jewish state has been bombarded with missiles from Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah ever since.

As of Wednesday morning, 5,045 people have been admitted to hospitals across the nation since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion,” according to the Israeli Health Ministry.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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