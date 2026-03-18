Israel strikes Hezbollah-controlled gas stations in Southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday that it struck Hezbollah-controlled gas stations the prior night in Southern Lebanon, targeting facilities that the military said generate millions of dollars annually for Hezbollah.

According to the IDF, the Al-Amana Fuel Company sites support the Iranian-backed terror group’s military operations and funnel profits through the group’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association.

The military described the strikes as part of an ongoing effort to degrade Hezbollah’s financial infrastructure and curb its use of civilian areas to fund and stage attacks against Israel.

“The abuse of these gas stations is another example of Hezbollah’s exploitation of Lebanese civilians to advance terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel,” the IDF said.

