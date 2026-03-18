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Israel strikes Hezbollah-controlled gas stations in Southern Lebanon

The IDF said that the the Al-Amana Fuel Company sites generate millions of dollars a year for the Iranian-backed terror group.

Mar. 18, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel strikes Hezbollah-controlled gas stations in Southern Lebanon

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A vehicle of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) moves along a street in Lebanon's southern coastal city of Tyre on March 18, 2026. Photo by Kawnat HAJU / AFP via Getty Images.
A vehicle of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) moves along a street in Lebanon’s southern coastal city of Tyre on March 18, 2026. Photo by Kawnat HAJU / AFP via Getty Images.
KAWNAT HAJU/AFP via Getty Images

The Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday that it struck Hezbollah-controlled gas stations the prior night in Southern Lebanon, targeting facilities that the military said generate millions of dollars annually for Hezbollah.

According to the IDF, the Al-Amana Fuel Company sites support the Iranian-backed terror group’s military operations and funnel profits through the group’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association.

The military described the strikes as part of an ongoing effort to degrade Hezbollah’s financial infrastructure and curb its use of civilian areas to fund and stage attacks against Israel.

“The abuse of these gas stations is another example of Hezbollah’s exploitation of Lebanese civilians to advance terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel,” the IDF said.

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