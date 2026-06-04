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Israel: Terrorists using human shields during Lebanon fighting

“This is Hezbollah’s method: Hide military infrastructure among civilians, then cry foul when those weapons are targeted,” the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said.

JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces soldiers during ground operations against Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon, May 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel Defense Forces soldiers during operations against Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon, May 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
(Jun. 4, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday accused Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists of using human shields during fighting in Southern Lebanon.

“They called it a ‘civilian’ building. The problem? There’s a Hezbollah rocket launcher inside it,” the ministry tweeted, sharing a graphic produced by the by the Galilee-based Alma Research and Education Center.

“This is Hezbollah’s method: hide military infrastructure among civilians, then cry foul when those weapons are targeted,” said the ministry. “This is what human shields look like.”

Hezbollah renewed its rocket and drone attacks on Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Feb. 28, the first day of “Operation Roaring Lion.”

In response, the IDF launched a broad aerial campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded military operations in Southern Lebanon aimed at preventing cross-border attacks on Israeli communities.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on April 26 accused Hezbollah of “essentially disintegrating” the fragile ceasefire in Lebanon, which was renewed during U.S.-brokered talks with Beirut on Wednesday.

“Therefore, as far as we are concerned, what obligates us is the security of Israel, the security of our soldiers, and the security of our communities,” the prime minister said. “We are acting vigorously according to the rules we agreed upon with the United States, and incidentally, with Lebanon as well.”

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