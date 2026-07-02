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News   Israel News

Israel to charge three citizens in Kochav Yair terror attack

Indictments are expected for allegedly aiding the gunman in the June 7 Kochav Yair–Tzur Yitzhak–Sal’it shooting in which an IDF reservist died.

JNS Staff
Israeli security forces at the scene where terrorists opened fire at civilians at the entrance to Tzur Yitzhak, June 7, 2026. Photo by Tal Gal/Flash90.
Israeli Border Police officers at the scene where a terrorist opened fire at civilians at the entrance to Tzur Yitzhak, June 7, 2026. Photo by Tal Gal/Flash90.
(July 2, 2026 / JNS)

Prosecutors are expected to indict three Israeli citizens on Thursday for allegedly assisting Omar Mundar Yassin, the gunman who carried out the June 7 terror shooting in the Kochav Yair, Tzur Yitzhak and Sal’it area that killed IDF Master Sgt. (res.) Haim Kalomiti and wounded five others.

According to authorities, two men from Taiba knew in advance about Yassin’s plan but did not act to stop it, while a third suspect from Baqa al-Gharbiya is accused of supplying the improvised Carlo-style firearm used in the attack.

The assault began near a gas station at Kochav Yair and spread to nearby communities, prompting a large security response and a manhunt before police shot and killed the attacker. A second suspect was arrested later that day.

The attack unfolded in several stages across central Israel, with emergency responders initially reporting one dead and five wounded before the slain man was identified as Kalomiti, a reservist who also served on the Tzur Natan civilian security squad.

Israel Police later said the second suspect tried to stab officers during his arrest, while security forces continued searching for possible accomplices and recovered the weapon used in the shooting.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the time that he was monitoring the attack, while officials including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and President Isaac Herzog issued forceful condemnations and praised the emergency and security services’ response.

TPS-IL contributed to this report.

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