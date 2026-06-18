Israel to shift 40% of trucking to nighttime to ease traffic

Israel’s Ministry of Transport and Road Safety is advancing a national plan to shift up to 40% of trucking activity to nighttime hours in an effort to ease road congestion.

The plan includes expanding operating hours and offering incentives to transport companies and drivers that adopt shift work. In parallel, the ministry is preparing to recruit foreign heavy vehicle drivers for periods of two to three years to address workforce shortages. The measures are expected to reduce daytime truck traffic and improve overall traffic flow.