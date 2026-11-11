Israel warns of Iranian threats after unveiling of underground missile facility

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday warned the international community to take Iran’s threats seriously after Tehran unveiled an underground missile facility housing ballistic and cruise missiles a day earlier.

The facility was showcased in footage released by Iranian media on Tuesday, with senior military officials touring the complex. Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi threatened Israel, saying, “It is clear that we will certainly destroy them,” according to Iranian’s IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency.

“The world must take these threats seriously and act before it is too late,” The ministry wrote on X.