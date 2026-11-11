Israel warns of Iranian threats after unveiling of underground missile facility
Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday warned the international community to take Iran’s threats seriously after Tehran unveiled an underground missile facility housing ballistic and cruise missiles a day earlier.
The facility was showcased in footage released by Iranian media on Tuesday, with senior military officials touring the complex. Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi threatened Israel, saying, “It is clear that we will certainly destroy them,” according to Iranian’s IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency.
“The world must take these threats seriously and act before it is too late,” The ministry wrote on X.
Exposed: Iran’s underground terror lair.— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 11, 2026
The regime has proudly unveiled a subterranean “missile city” packed with ballistic and cruise weapons, openly boasting of its intent to obliterate Israel and the West. In their own words: “We will annihilate them.”
The world must take… pic.twitter.com/G5O6FAXetj