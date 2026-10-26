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Israeli defense minister dismisses reports of government-IDF rift over Iran as ‘baseless and false’

JNS Staff
Netanyahu Katz
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a security assessment at the Kirya in Tel Aviv with Defense Minister Israel Katz and senior security officials, March 18, 2023. Photo: Maayan Toaf/GPO.
(Oct. 26, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday called reports of disagreements between Jerusalem’s political leadership and the Israel Defense Forces over Iran “entirely baseless and false,” rejecting claims of a rift over possible military action against Tehran.

Katz said coordination between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, himself and the IDF has been complete. He also stated unequivocally that Israel had no intention of initiating an attack on Iran before Tuesday’s Knesset election, but warned that Israel would respond with great force if Iran attacked.

The statement followed a Channel 12 News report alleging disagreements between Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir over a proposed military action that might potentially trigger a wider confrontation with Iran. Katz accused opposition figures of exploiting the reports to question the government’s judgment.

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