Israeli Defense Ministry contractor killed in Gaza accident

An Israeli Defense Ministry contractor was killed on Wednesday in the Gaza Strip during military activity, the Israel Defense Forces said, describing the incident as an operational accident.

The worker, employed by a company carrying out engineering projects for the Defense Ministry, was operating alongside IDF and security forces at the time of the incident, according to the military. Israeli media reported that he was killed when a structure collapsed on him as he operated heavy machinery during demolition work.

Israeli media identified the victim as Raed Abu al-Qi’an, a resident of the Bedouin town of Hura in the Negev.

The IDF said the family had been notified and extended condolences together with the Defense Ministry.