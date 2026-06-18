IDF kills two Oct. 7 infiltrators in Gaza

Israeli forces killed two Hamas terrorists in a strike in the central Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the Israeli Defense Forces said, identifying them as terrorists who infiltrated Israel during the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks.

Ahmad Abu Hin, a sniper cell commander in Hamas’s military wing, and Mahmoud Walid Jabr Abu Hin were targeted in a precise strike, according to the military.

Both men had recently been involved in efforts to rebuild Hamas’s military capabilities in violation of the ceasefire and were planning attacks against Israeli troops, posing an immediate threat, said the IDF.

It added that precautions were taken to reduce civilian harm, including the use of aerial surveillance and precision munitions.

The IDF on Wednesday confirmed the elimination of two Hamas commanders involved in the Oct. 7 massacre. The terrorists were eliminated in weekend airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

Muhammad Saeed Ahmed Nimruti, who was killed in southern Gaza, was a Hamas platoon commander who participated in the Oct. 7 massacre and helped hold Israeli hostages in tunnels, according to the military.

Mu’awiya Suleiman Thaqar Aidi, who was killed in central Gaza, participated in the Oct. 7 attack on Kibbutz Be’eri.

The IDF said both men had recently advanced plans targeting Israeli forces and civilians.