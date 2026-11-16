Israeli Defense Ministry director general: ‘Next surprises on the battlefield’ will come from defense tech

The Israeli Defense Ministry’s director general, Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram, said on Monday that “the next surprises on the battlefield” will come from Israel’s defense-tech sector.

“We are investing hundreds of millions of shekels in Israeli defense tech,” Baram said during a visit to Kela Technologies, a startup that integrates technologies such as AI into military systems. The company was founded after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks.

During the visit, Baram was shown detection, warning, strike and interception systems that Kela developed with the ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development.

Israel “must continue to increase investment” in defense-tech firms, Baram said, adding that “the economic dividend will be no less significant than the security one.”

Kela CEO Alon Dror said every shekel from the ministry is leveraged “dozens of times over” into research and development. “We are building manufacturing independence for Israel,” he said.

The visit was part of a series of visits Baram has made to Israeli defense-tech companies, the ministry said.