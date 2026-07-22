Israeli Defense Ministry Settlement Division gets permanent status

Israel’s Civil Service Commission has approved making the head of the Settlement Division a permanent position with the Defense Ministry, in a move aimed at entrenching recent policy changes in Judea and Samaria, Israel National News reported on Wednesday.

The commission’s Service Committee, chaired by Civil Service Commissioner Doron Cohen, also extended the term of Civilian Administration Deputy Head Hillel Roth from four to six years.

The decision, advanced by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich—who also holds a ministerial portfolio within the Defense Ministry—in coordination with defense officials, ensures the division will remain part of the ministry beyond upcoming elections.

Officials said the move is intended to preserve administrative reforms and maintain continuity in governance of Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.