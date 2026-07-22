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Israel’s Elbit wins over $370 million in US border contracts

The American subsidiary of the Haifa-based defense company will do the work through May 2029.

JNS Staff
Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems’ offices in Jerusalem, Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
(July 22, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli international defense technology company Elbit Systems said on Monday that its U.S. subsidiary won multiple contracts from U.S. Customs and Border Protection totaling more than $370 million.

The work will run through May 2029, the company said.

“These new awards demonstrate Elbit Systems of America’s continued contribution to enhancing the security and defense capabilities of the United States,” said Elbit Systems President and CEO Bezhalel Machlis.

“Our advanced and operationally proven worldwide technologies are designed to deliver reliable, real time situational awareness, helping our customers address complex operational challenges,” he said.

Elbit Systems, based in Haifa, is the country’s largest defense contractor and a key supplier of land systems, unmanned aerial vehicles and other military technology. The company, founded in 1966, works closely with Israel’s defense establishment and employs about 20,000 people worldwide.

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