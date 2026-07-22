More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Iran claims renewed drone attacks on Jordan, Bahrain

One of the strikes was said to have targeted a Jordanian base where U.S. service members were killed in a previous attack.

JNS Staff
An Iranian woman walks past a propaganda billboard featuring U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tehran, July 19, 2026. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
An Iranian woman walks past a propaganda billboard featuring U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tehran, July 19, 2026. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 22, 2026 / JNS)

Iran’s military claimed on Wednesday morning that it launched overnight drone attacks on U.S. military assets in Jordan and Bahrain in response to the American strikes.

The unmanned aerial vehicles targeted housing units and an equipment depot at a military base in Jordan, according to Fars News, an outlet affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Fars New said additional drones targeted hangars and other buildings used by U.S. troops at a military facility in Bahrain.

There was no immediate comment from authorities in Jordan or Bahrain.

One of the drone attacks on Jordanian territory targeted the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, where at least two U.S. service members were killed in a previous Iranian missile attack on July 17, Fars News claimed.

The U.S. military confirmed on Tuesday that a third service member, who had been missing since the July 17 attack, was likely also slain. Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, 28, of Ozone Park, New York, is “believed to be deceased,” the U.S. Department of Defense said. Her official status was updated to “Duty Status–Whereabouts Unknown,” it added.

Iranian forces launched three separate missile strikes on the base on July 17, with the final attack killing the U.S. service members, according to a reconstruction published by The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

The other casualties were identified on Monday as First. Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, from Carrollton, Texas.

According to The Wall Street Journal, which cited U.S. officials familiar with the matter, the deadly strike hit prefabricated housing units where troops lived and slept.

The first two strikes damaged the base gym and an empty aircraft hangar, the officials said. Air-raid sirens sounded in time for troops to seek shelter, though some were injured while running to bunkers.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks during a Conference in Yad Binyamin, July 21, 2026. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli Defense Ministry Settlement Division gets permanent status
The Civil Service Commission extended Roth’s term, preserving reforms and continuity for Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.
July 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces officers salute during a change-of-command ceremony for the IDF’s Samaria Brigade at a base in Judea and Samaria, July 21, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Col. D. takes command of IDF Samaria Brigade
The incoming commander previously led the Golani Reconnaissance Unit in Gaza and Lebanon, replacing Col. Ariel Gonen after a two-year tenure.
July 22, 2026
JNS Staff
A view of the damage caused by wildfire burns through the Samaria community of Havat Gilad on July 18, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of AFJS.
U.S. News
American Friends of Judea and Samaria launches US campaign to rebuild Havat Gilad after fire
CEO Yigal Dilmoni toured the devastated Samaria community before announcing an emergency fundraising drive for families who lost homes and businesses.
July 22, 2026
JNS Staff
In this undated handout photo published by the Defense Ministry on July 22, 2026, Israel Ministry of Defense Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram, left, and Manufacturers Association President Avraham Novogrodsky shake hands after a working meeting. The meeting focused on formulating a strategic plan to expand domestic weapons production. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.
Israel News
Israeli defense, industry chiefs meet on domestic arms plan
The Israeli Defense Ministry is drafting a plan to expand local weapons manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.
July 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Italian Senate
World News
‘Back to the 1930s': Outrage over online ‘mapping’ of Jewish, Israeli tourism in Italy
The effort to single out Jewish and Israeli tourists was widely condemned by Italian politicians across the political spectrum.
July 22, 2026
David Isaac
High-voltage power lines and electricity pylons in the Golan Heights, March 10, 2025. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel halts new data center grid requests for 140 days amid surge in demand
Applications had reached about three times the country’s average electricity consumption.
July 22, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Trump Iraq Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi
JNS TV / JLMinute
Is the Middle East heading toward a wider war?
July 21, 2026 09:50 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Hear, O’ Israel!
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Anti-Zionism is the most racist ideology in the world
Benjamin Kerstein