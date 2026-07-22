Iran claims renewed drone attacks on Jordan, Bahrain

Iran’s military claimed on Wednesday morning that it launched overnight drone attacks on U.S. military assets in Jordan and Bahrain in response to the American strikes.

The unmanned aerial vehicles targeted housing units and an equipment depot at a military base in Jordan, according to Fars News, an outlet affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Fars New said additional drones targeted hangars and other buildings used by U.S. troops at a military facility in Bahrain.

There was no immediate comment from authorities in Jordan or Bahrain.

One of the drone attacks on Jordanian territory targeted the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, where at least two U.S. service members were killed in a previous Iranian missile attack on July 17, Fars News claimed.

The U.S. military confirmed on Tuesday that a third service member, who had been missing since the July 17 attack, was likely also slain. Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, 28, of Ozone Park, New York, is “believed to be deceased,” the U.S. Department of Defense said. Her official status was updated to “Duty Status–Whereabouts Unknown,” it added.

Iranian forces launched three separate missile strikes on the base on July 17, with the final attack killing the U.S. service members, according to a reconstruction published by The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

The other casualties were identified on Monday as First. Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, from Carrollton, Texas.

According to The Wall Street Journal, which cited U.S. officials familiar with the matter, the deadly strike hit prefabricated housing units where troops lived and slept.

The first two strikes damaged the base gym and an empty aircraft hangar, the officials said. Air-raid sirens sounded in time for troops to seek shelter, though some were injured while running to bunkers.