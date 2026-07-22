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Col. D. takes command of IDF Samaria Brigade

The incoming commander previously led the Golani Reconnaissance Unit in Gaza and Lebanon, replacing Col. Ariel Gonen after a two-year tenure.

JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces officers salute during a change-of-command ceremony for the IDF’s Samaria Brigade at a base in Judea and Samaria, July 21, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel Defense Forces officers salute during a change-of-command ceremony for the IDF’s Samaria Brigade at a base in Judea and Samaria, July 21, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(July 22, 2026 / JNS)

Col. D. has taken command of the Israel Defense Forces’ Samaria Brigade, replacing Col. Ariel Gonen, who led the unit for the past two years, the Israeli military said on Wednesday.

The handover ceremony was held on Tuesday at Samaria National Park, attended by Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth and Judea and Samaria Division commander Brig. Gen. Kobi Heller.

Heller said the brigade operates in the areas of “the highest security, national and historical importance,” and credited Gonen with expanding counterterrorism operations and advancing changes in Nablus (Shechem) during his tenure.

The incoming commander previously led the Golani Reconnaissance Unit in combat in Gaza and Lebanon, the IDF said.

Gonen will attend studies at the National Security College.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security
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