Israeli embassy: UAE sets ‘inspiring global standard’ for coexistence

Israel’s embassy in the United Arab Emirates said on Monday that the UAE has set “an inspiring global standard for coexistence,” in a message marking the U.N. International Day for Tolerance.

Posting on X on behalf of Ambassador Yossi Shelley, the embassy extended its “warmest wishes to the UAE leadership and people.”

It praised the UAE for “serving as a home to over 200 nationalities in perfect harmony.” It also cited the country’s “dedicated Ministry of Tolerance,” the “historic Document on Human Fraternity” and the “magnificent Abrahamic Family House” in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE shows “that true tolerance is a fundamental pillar of national policy,” the embassy said.

“Israel shares this exact vision and stands proud of its own profound achievements,” it continued. “Since its very establishment, Israel has enshrined freedom of worship in law, safeguarding the holy sites of all faiths.”

“Together, through the Abraham Accords, the UAE and Israel are proving that deeply rooted tolerance is the greatest engine for a prosperous Middle East,” the post concluded.