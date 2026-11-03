Israeli envoy extends ‘warmest wishes’ to UAE on Flag Day

Israeli Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Yossi Shelley on Tuesday sent the Jewish state’s “deepest respects and warmest wishes” to the Gulf nation on the occasion of UAE Flag Day.

“Today, as the UAE flag is raised high across this remarkable nation, we celebrate the unity, visionary leadership, and enduring spirit of the Emirati people,” Shelley said in a message posted to X.

He said the flag represents “a bright future of peace, innovation and shared prosperity.”

“May this flag always fly high as a symbol of hope and stability for our entire region,” he added.

Flag Day marks the anniversary of the late President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan taking office in 2004. It also honors the UAE’s founding fathers.

Sheikh Khalifa was president in 2020 when Abu Dhabi normalized ties with Israel under the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords.