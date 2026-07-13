Israeli forces nab 14 suspects after probe into Judea, Samaria explosive materials

Israeli security forces arrested 14 people suspected of smuggling dual-use chemicals used to manufacture explosives for terrorist groups in Judea and Samaria, the Israel Police said on Monday.

The arrests followed a months-long undercover investigation dubbed “The Alchemist” led by the Judea and Samaria Border Police in cooperation with the Israel Defense Forces, Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israel Tax Authority.

The investigation was launched in response to a rise in roadside bombings in Judea and Samaria that have killed and wounded security personnel, police said.

The suspected network involved an Israeli citizen working together with several Palestinians to smuggle dual-use materials worth millions of shekels into Judea and Samaria, where they reached terrorist organizations, police added.

Eight suspects were arrested during the covert phase of the investigation. Overnight on Sunday, security forces detained six additional suspects—one in northern Israel and five during raids in the Jericho, Ramallah and Jenin areas.

Authorities also seized about 175 kilograms (386 pounds) of materials suspected of being intended for use in manufacturing bombs.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and that additional arrests are expected.

“The security forces will continue to act with determination and in cooperation to thwart terrorist infrastructure, prevent the smuggling of weapons and dangerous materials, and protect the security of the citizens of Israel and the security forces,” the statement added.