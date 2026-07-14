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US sanctions Iran oil-shipping network

The United States is “shutting down the financial infrastructure that allows the regime to continue its threats to U.S. national security and global shipping,” the U.S. treasury secretary said.

US Treasury Department
The U.S. Treasury Department on July 16, 2025. Credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
(July 14, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday that it is imposing new sanctions on a shipping and sanctions-evasion network that plays a role in exporting Iranian oil.

The department said that the action targets more than 50 people, companies and vessels linked to the network, bringing the total number of entities and sanctioned ships under the patronage of Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani to more than 200.

“The Iranian regime survives on deception, and the Shamkhani network is one of its most profitable engines,” stated Scott Bessent, U.S. treasury secretary. “Treasury is shutting down the financial infrastructure that allows the regime to continue its threats to U.S. national security and global shipping.”

According to the department, the network relies on financiers, shipping firms and shell companies across multiple countries to move Iranian oil and other goods while evading sanctions.

The department also said parts of the network have facilitated shipments to the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist group in Yemen.

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