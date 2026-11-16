Israeli Foreign Ministry marks Ben-Gurion Day

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Monday marked Ben-Gurion Day by hailing the Jewish state’s first prime minister as a “visionary leader whose determination, courage and statesmanship laid the foundations for Israel’s independence.”

In a post on X, the ministry said Ben-Gurion “shaped the nation we know today.”

Ben-Gurion “dedicated his life to turning the dream of Jewish sovereignty in their indigenous homeland into reality,” it continued.

Long before independence, he worked to build the institutions and infrastructure that would form “the backbone of the modern State,” according to the ministry.

“On May 14, 1948, he read the Declaration of Independence in Tel Aviv, proclaiming the new state to the world before becoming its first prime minister,” it added.